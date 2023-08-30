Today we’ve got a fun one. First, Rory meets another Yankee legend. Meanwhile, Mal doesn’t like nose kisses (or any affection). Speaking of unwanted affection, Rudy Giuliani is a creep. We finally got Trump’s mugshot and the memes didn’t disappoint. Trackstar Noah Lyles takes shots at the NBA which leads to a disagreement among the team vs. Mal. Staying on American greats, the Navy Seal who killed Osama Bin Laden gets arrested for disorderly conduct. Then Miguel gets suspended during a show. We celebrate the life of tv show legend Bob Barker and Rory asks a question to the team. We discuss the recent music releases Victoria Monet, Russ, and Nicki Minaj being a playable character on Call of Duty. For the rest of the episode we are joined by Giggs. We discuss the cultural similarities and differences of London/New York. We share a classic tour story from the strip club. Giggs shares his favorite up and coming artists and shares his reaction to hearing his name on Jay’s verse from “God Did”. We have a fun group of voicemails that leave Giggs astonished. Tune in as the guys discuss all of this + more!

Time Stamps:

00:00:00 – Start Of Show

00:00:33 – The Crew Owes Mal An Apology

00:04:42 – The Én My Bag Party

00:06:40 – Julian At Afro Punk

00:08:50 – Mal Doesn’t Like Nose Kisses

00:11:28 – Rudy Giuliani’s Rizz

00:17:27 – Trump’s Mug Shot Is Released

00:26:13 – Noah Lyles Criticizes NBA “World” Champions

00:36:06 – Navy Seal Who Killed Osama Is Arrested

00:41:03 – Keke Palmer Back With Her Ex-Boyfriend

00:48:38 – R.I.P Bob Barker

00:53:09 – R.I.P Ron Cephas Jones

01:02:47 – Victoria Monet’s New Album

01:04:05 – Russ’s New Album

01:05:41 – Nicki Minaj On Call Of Duty

01:11:50 – Mal And Demaris Have A Bet

01:17:07 – Giggs Joins The Show

01:29:30 – Giggs’s Current Favorite Artists

01:34:30 – Special Clubs In London

01:38:18 – Hov Mentions Giggs In “God Did” Verse

01:47:40 – Zero Tolerance Album Tracks

01:53:11 – Voicemails

