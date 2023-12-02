Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 222) Podcast Villans V.S. Vultures ft. Ian Dunlap

Happy show day everyone! While we spend today getting ready for tonight’s sold out show please enjoy this episode featuring The Master Investor and host of Market Monday’s, Ian Dunlap. We start with two leading causes: relationships don’t last, trust and money. Then Ian addresses Diddy stepping down from Revolt. Followed my Mal getting pressed about his moneybag usage on Instagram. Rory reveals a sad truth he discovered about women once he got his money up. In the spirit of Spotify Wrapped/Apple Rewind we go over all of our top 5 artists of the year. And yes, we all have the same number 1 (as do most of you) We dig deep into podcast culture of how divisive it has become and why we don’t work together. This leads to a conversation about hip-hop culture overall. It’s time for voicemails. Tune in as the guys and Ian discuss all of the above + more.

