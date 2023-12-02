Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, & Melyssa Ford (Episode 680) “Malcom On Ice”

In the latest episode, the JBP begins by recapping their recent Podsgiving (14:48) and why Ish was a no-show (18:30) before turning to the latest news on Tsu Surf’s case (38:57). In new music, Ice shares his thoughts on the Sexyy Red deluxe album and the Busta Rhymes album that dropped last week (44:14), Joe issues an apology to Lupe Fiasco (51:42), and T.I. confronts an Atlanta club over the use of him and his son on promotion flyers (55:36). Also, Joe has a parenting question for the girl dad’s (1:02:56), Melyssa shares her thoughts on a recent Cam’ron and Mase clip that is circulating the internet (1:23:52), Former Pittsburgh Steeler Ryan Shazier exposed by his wife (2:01:16), Ice has a mini docket (2:41:18), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Chris Brown & Keri Hilson – “Superhuman”

Ice | Dame D.O.L.L.A. (feat. Mozzy) – “Long Live Free”

Parks | Smoke DZA & Flying Lotus (feat. Black Thought & Benny the Butcher) – “Drug Trade, Pt. 2”

Ish | Tyla – “On & On”

Melyssa | Teddy Swims – “Lose Control”