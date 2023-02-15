Friend of the Show and Colts Linebacker Zaire Franklin returns to the JBP as the gang starts by recapping the Chiefs/Eagles Super Bowl (20:31) before turning their attention to Rihanna’s halftime performance (47:20). Floyd Mayweather Jr. has agreed to an exhibition boxing match (1:30:28), everyone shares their thoughts on the red boots (1:38:15), and have the aliens arrived on earth (1:44:00)? Also, a train derailment in Ohio has caused an environmental disaster (1:52:55), Rest in Peace to Dave Jolicoeur of De La Soul, aka Trugoy the Dove (2:16:15), and will Damar Hamlin play in the NFL ever again? (2:23:25) + MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP.: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | RINI (feat. Bibi Bourelly) – “My Luv” Ice | Shotgun Suge – “I Dont Party” Parks | De La Soul, Handsome Boy Modeling School, & Starchild Excalibur – “If It Wasn’t for You” Ish | Sabrina Claudio – “Nurture” Melyssa Ford | Adi Oasis – “Whisper My Name” Zaire | Babyface Ray – “Ashanti”