HAPPY 200th EPISODE EVERYONE!!! Thank you all for hanging with us on a weekly basis. We take time to celebrate with champagne & even a smoke machine (check YouTube). The guys exchange gifts then we get right to music. Bongos is finally here. Did Cardi and Meg out do WAP? Then we discuss blackface shows in Poland, which sparks a debate between Mal and Julian. Gunna seems to be back and more popular than ever. Coming off music, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are getting heat after writing character statements for Danny Masterson. We return to music briefly to go over the BET HipHop Award nominations. Mal has an issue with the best lyricist nominees. This turns into an argument about the FIBA World Games and the NBA. Tune in as the guys discuss all of this + more!

Time Stamps:

00:00:00 – Start

00:00:28 – Happy 200 Episodes!

00:07:29 – The Boys Brought Gifts

00:13:39 – Reaction to “Bongos” by Cardi & Meg

00:21:15 – Demaris was OUTSIDE this weekend.

00:22:42 – Polish Blackface Karaoke Show

00:35:16 – Gunna At Barclay’s Center

00:49:27 – Ashton Kutcher & Meg’s Character Letters

01:11:04 – Team USA “World Champions”

01:23:44 – Voicemails

01:31:16 – 9/11

