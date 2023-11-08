Time Stamps:
00:00:00 – Start
00:00:49 – Favorite MC Of All Time
00:04:24 – Aging Out Of Hip-Hop
00:06:31 – The Annoyance Of Media Critics
00:09:07 – Blocking Words On Twitter
00:09:52 – Dealing With The Internet
00:10:36 – Neal On Conspiracy Theories
00:12:46 – 5G Causing The Pandy
00:13:18 – Smoking Before Writing Half-Baked
00:13:54 – Rappers Should Do Aya
00:14:18 – Doing “Aya” With Mike Tyson
00:14:50 – Trying DMT
00:21:24 – Doing “Aya” quarterly
00:24:52 – Going So Far With Therapy
00:26:04 – Taking Acid
00:27:07 – Revisiting Rory’s Sound Journey
00:32:42 – Does SNL And In Living Color Live In 2023?
00:35:33 – The Path In Comedy Changing
00:40:53 – Neal On Chris Rock & Will Smith
00:45:13 – First Conversation With Dave Chappelle After Break-Up
00:50:57 – Neal Joined Comedy At A Young Age
00:58:10 – Favorite Kobe Memory
01:04:03 – Bringing Back “The Champs”
01:05:11 – Voicemails
01:08:49 – Voicemail #1 – Being In The Illuminati
01:15:20 – Hearing Usher Screaming
01:19:03 – Voicemail 2 – Going To A “New” Family Member’s Funeral
01:25:22 – Half-Baked 2?
01:26:05 – Neal’s Beyonce Story
Want MORE Rory & Mal? Sign up for Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/newrorynmal