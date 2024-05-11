Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 724) “When The Dust Settles”

The JBP kicks the latest episode off with a discussion on the aftermath of the Drake & Kendrick Lamar records () and what they expect from each side moving forward. More Rap beef is underway as The Game fires at Rick Ross on a record titled ‘Freeway’s Revenge’ (), Joe then calls The Game while on air (), and Shaq releases a diss record in a follow-up response to Shannon Sharpe (). In new music, Gunna () and Ghostface Killah () drop albums and Meg Thee Stallion releases another single with a music video titled ‘BOA’ (). Also, Shaunie Henderson discusses marriage with Shaq in new book (), Ish responds to his reaction from last pod going viral (), the room reacts to The Roast of Tom Brady (

), and much more!

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: www.patreon.com/joebudden

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Coco Jones – “Here We Go (Uh Oh)”

Ice | The Game – “Street Hit”

Parks | Ghostface Killah (feat. Method Man) – “Pair Of Hammers”

Ish | The Amours – “On The Run”

Melyssa | Webmoms & James Berkeley – “Blame On Me”