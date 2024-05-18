Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 726) “Two Brands, One Stone”

The Bionic Six starts this episode with their thoughts on Cardi B’s comments about relaxing and not releasing an album in 2024 () and how Atlantic Records will respond. CNN obtained and released footage of Diddy physically assaulting Cassie (), Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker gives a commencement speech at Benedictine College (), and the room reacts to Kel Mitchell’s interview on Club Shay Shay (). Also, the Ashley Madison Documentary is out on Netflix (), Ice shares some information about Chat GPT (), Part of the Show returns (), the internet continues to react to the Diddy & Cassie video (), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Nascent, BJ The Chicago Kid, Maxo Kream, & Paul Wall – “Spinnin These Blocks”

Ice | A Boogie wit da Hoodie (feat. Fridayy) – “Need You Around”

Parks | Rockness Monsta & Ron Browz (feat. Frankie Storm) – “Flamboyant”

Ish | T-Pain – “On This Hill”

Melyssa | Hailey Knox – “Stranger”