Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 269) Love Is Blind ft. Clay

00:00:00 – Start
00:01:08 – Clay’s Signature Toast / Therapy Talk
00:02:10 – Recapping ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6
00:05:40 – Demaris & Clay Go At It
00:06:27 – Rory Recaps The Show
00:07:10 – Clay Says He Got “Cold Feet” At Alter
00:08:44 – Clay’s Red Flags
00:09:20 – The Alter Moment Continued…
00:10:20 – Clay Provides More Insight During Wedding Week
00:11:48 – Clay Explains His Charlotte Friends
00:12:14 – Marvin Gaye History Lesson
00:12:58 – Clay’s Life Post ‘Love Is Blind’
00:13:42 – How Clay Met Celina Powell
00:17:05 – Clay & Celina Only Shot TikTok Videos
00:19:37 – Clay Reacting To His Mom’s Message / Sharing His Addictions
00:21:48 – Social Media Negatively Affected Him / Being Humbled
00:23:13 – Celina Powell Content Was For A Rollout
00:25:24 – Meeting People In Person Changes Their Opinion
00:26:24 – Clay Came Into The Show With No Baggage
00:27:48 – Taking A Break From Dating / Breaking 5 Day Rule
00:30:34 – First Date In Belize / Long Distance Relationships
00:34:30 – Other Couples From ‘Love Is Blind’ / Bad Dating Patterns
00:36:22 – Clay Says AD Was The Right Choice
00:37:28 – S*x Conversations In The Pods / Committed To Getting Better
00:38:48 – Being Seen As A Character
00:40:44 – (Funny Rory Reaction)
00:40:45 – Clay Has A Life Outside Of Social Media
00:41:56 – Strong Foundation Is Important
00:45:40 – Jimmy Is The Sickest Person On The Show
00:47:02 – Trevor Is A Sick Dude / ‘Love Is Blind’ Casting Process
00:50:17 – Jimmy Dirty Macking Clay
00:50:48 – Mal Putting Money Bags On AD’s IG Posts
00:52:42 – Would Mal Date AD?
00:54:20 – When Clay & AD Stopped Talking / AD Dating Someone Else
00:57:55 – Clay Got Pressed By AD’s Ex-Boyfriend
01:00:05 – Clay Says He’d Marry AD In 5 Years / Losing Contact With Her
01:01:50 – The Public Changed AD’s Opinion On Clay
01:06:22 – Living In The Homes After The Pods
01:07:20 – The Show Did Ken Dirty
01:08:40 – Demaris & Clay Go At It (pt2)
01:11:09 – Clay & Demaris continued…
01:13:50 – Holding It Down For 10 Days
01:14:42 – The S*xualization Of AD
01:15:40 – Bean Dip Joke
01:17:25 – Jeremy & Sarah Ann On Jet Skis
01:18:12 – Clay’s Boat & Jet Ski Business / Charlotte Community
01:20:46 – Voicemail 1 (Seeing Two People At Once)
01:34:24 – Bathroom Etiquette With Partner
01:36:00 – Thruples are Awful
01:37:15 – Clay & Mal Never Had A Threesome
01:40:40 – Rory Tried Wifing A Girl In Threesome / Mal’s Question
01:43:26 – How We’ve Handled Dating Multiple People
01:47:04 – Clay Knew Of AD Before The Show
01:51:44 – Voicemail 2 (Racist Pregnant Gil)
01:55:38 – Black Men In Japan
01:57:00 – Race Double Standard On Show
01:57:30 – AD & Matthew Relationship
01:59:57 – Freaky Conversations In The Pods / Getting Off In Pod
02:04:00 – Final Thoughts On Voicemail 2
