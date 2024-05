DJ Quik and JasonMartin FKA Problem deliver their new single “Two Hi (Waves” featuring Channel Tres, Free Nationals, and George Clinton. Produced by Quik and Dominque Sanders. The super group rides the smooth instrumental. “Two Hi (Waves)” follows DJ Quik and JasonMartin’s previous release “Eazy Call” featuring The Game and Big Hit and “Workout” featuring Lil Jon and Rodney O. All three records are off the duo’s upcoming album, Chupacabra.

You can stream “Two Hi (Waves” below.