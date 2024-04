Jason Martin FKA Problem and DJ Quik have announced their upcoming album Chupacabra. They kick off the campaign with the new single “Workout” featuring Lil Jon and Rodney O. Over the sample of Parliament’s 1977 hit “Flashlight”, the four bring life to the party with their uplifting lyrics. They have also partnered with ESPN to play the record throughout the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

You can stream “Workout” below.