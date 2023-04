From ATL to The Bay, Lil Jon rides the hyphy movement with his brand new single, “What We On” featuring E-40, P-Lo & DaBoii. The clip begins with a funny skit from a car dealership, Lil Jon, E-40, P-Lo, and DaBoii turn up in the streets with the locals from burning rubber, cruising the city in luxury cars, and more. The record follows E-40’s new music video, “Front Row 40“.

Watch the “What We On” video below.