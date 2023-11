E-40 releases his twenty-seventh studio album, Rule Of Thumb, which is the first of a two-part release. Featuring 23 new tracks and guest appearances by Larry June, Clyde Carson, Philthy Ricch, B-Legit, NBA YoungBoy , Too $hort, Mistah F.A.B. & more. The second part of the project is tentatively scheduled to drop in January.

You can stream Rule Of Thumb in its entirety below.