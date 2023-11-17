Album Stream: André 3000 – New Blue Sun

André 3000 just released his first solo album, New Blue Sun. A new instrumental project centered around woodwind instruments. He had this to say about the project:

“I’ve been interested in winds for a long time, so it was just a natural progression for me to go into flutes,” André says during a sit-down with NPR. “I just like messing with instruments and I gravitated mostly toward wind….There’s this misconception that I just won’t do it,” André continues while discussing the idea of releasing a rap record. “I think people feel like I’m sitting around on rap albums, or sitting around and I’m just not putting them out in that way. And no it’s not like that. In my mind, I really would like to make a rap album. So maybe that happens one day, but I got to find a way to say what I want to say in an interesting way that’s appealing to me at this age.”

New Blue Sun features 8 new records and contributions by Carlos Niño, Nate Mercereau, Deantoni Parks, Diego Gaeta, Matthewdavid, V.C.R, Diego Gaeta, Jesse Peterson, and Mia Doi Todd.

You can stream New Blue Sun in its entirety below.