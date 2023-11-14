The long awaited André 3000 solo album is on the way. 3 Stacks has announced that the project will drop on November 17th and is named New Blue Sun. The album will not be a rap album though it with be an instrumental project. NPR reports the project is “a stunning 87-minute mind-bender, minimalist and experimental, tribal and transcendent”. In his new interview with NPR, Andre had this to say about the project:

I don’t want to troll people. I don’t want people to think, Oh, this André 3000 album is coming! And you play it and like, Oh man, no verses. So even actually on the packaging, you’ll see it says, “Warning: no bars.”……It’s letting you know what it is off the top. But also, I love rap music because it was a part of my youth. So I would love to be out here with everybody rapping, because it’s almost like fun and being on the playground. I would love to be out here playing with everybody, but it’s just not happening for me. This is the realest thing that’s coming right now. Not to say that I would never do it again, but those are not the things that are coming right now. And I have to present what’s given to me at the time.

Stay tuned for the official release.