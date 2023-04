Belly just announced the sequel to his project Mumble Rap and quickly followed with the first single, “American Nightmare”. Directed by Darren Craig, the sinister clip follows Belly and his rider cruising around during a stormy night. Produced by Hit-Boy, Mumble Rap 2 is the sequel to Belly’s 2017 project Mumble Rap produced by Boi-1da.

Watch the “American Nightmare” video below.