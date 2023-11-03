To coincide with the release of his new film, A Compton Story, JasonMartin, formerly known as Problem, releases the soundtrack to his self-directed film. For the first of two installments, JM features 15 new songs and contributions by DJ Quik, Childish Gambino, Diddy, Hit-Boy, T.I., Harry Fraud, Jay Worthy, LNDN DRGS, Rich Homie Quan, Tank, DJ Battlecat, and more. Narrated by Mike Epps, A Compton Story is a comedy film that follows JasonMartin during a typical day in his life and co-stars Snoop Dogg, Mike Epps, Deray Davis, Xzibit and more.

You can stream A Compton Story in its entirety below.