Problem reintroduces himself as his government name JasonMartin. He recently spoke about the name change:

“It was time. Your name is everything when it comes to this business. Calling myself Problem at this stage of my life just felt irresponsible and counterproductive; especially when my whole existence has been built off creating solutions for others. I also felt that continuing my career using the name my parents gave me was bigger for the extension of my family tree. Thank you 2 Chainz for giving me that extra push to do it.”

JasonMartin delivers his latest album I Owe Myself. Featuring 10 new tracks produced entirely by The Melodiks.

You can stream I Owe Myself in its entirety below and also check out his new video for the records, “FUPAYME”.