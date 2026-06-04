Music Video: Vince Staples – Cotton

Vince Staples is gearing up to drop his new project Cry Baby on June 5th. He returns with the official video for his track “Cotton”. After “Blackberry Marmalade” and “White Flag,” this one cuts through with a rawer edge, guitar pressure, bruised urgency, and Vince sounding locked into the kind of clear-eyed tension that has always made his writing hit harder than average. Vince does not overplay the emotion. His delivery stays controlled, almost matter-of-fact, which makes the stress underneath feel sharper.

Watch the “Cotton” video below.