Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist premiere the visuals for their new single, “The Caliphate” featuring Vince Staples. Directed by Joseph. In the black-and-white clip, the three are in a green house where Earl and Vince go back and forth with their eloquent bars over Alchemist’s mesmerizing instrumental. Off of Earl and Alchemist’s NFT album, Voir Dire. The album is exclusively available at Gala Music for now and will hit streaming services on October 6th.

Watch the “The Caliphate” video below.