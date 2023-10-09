Home Music Video Music Video: Earl Sweatshirt & The Alchemist – Vin Skully Music Video Music Video: Earl Sweatshirt & The Alchemist – Vin Skully By Cyclone - October 9, 2023 Fresh off the DSP release of their new project Voir Dire, Earl and Al drop off the official video for their track “Vin Skully”. In the clip, Earl kicks in a church while spitting his monotone bars. Watch the “Vin Skully” video below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Album Stream: Earl Sweatshirt & The Alchemist – Voir Dire Music Video: Earl Sweatshirt & The Alchemist ft. Vince Staples – The Caliphate Music Video: Roc Marciano & The Alchemist – Turkey Wings Music Video: Earl Sweatshirt & The Alchemist ft. MIKE – Sentry Music Video: The Alchemist ft. T.F. & Boldy James – Trouble Man Music Video: The Alchemist ft. Larry June & Jay Worthy – Midnight Oil