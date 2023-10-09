Home Behind The Scenes Video: Redman – Sunday A Lil Slow Freestyle Behind The Scenes Video: Redman – Sunday A Lil Slow Freestyle By Cyclone - October 9, 2023 Redman keeps the new freestyles rolling for his J@q Boi Be@tz freestyle series. This time he hops on Drake and Giveon’s “Chicago Freestyle”. Watch the “Sunday A Lil Slow Freestyle” below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Video: Redman – Whose Hood is This Freestyle Video: Redman – Benjamins + La Di Da Di (Freestyles) Video: Redman – If I Get Locked Up Freestyle Music Video: Redman – I Love Hip Hop New Music: Redman – I Love Hip Hop