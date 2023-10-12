Home Behind The Scenes Video: Redman – Look At Me Now Freestyle Behind The Scenes Video: Redman – Look At Me Now Freestyle By Cyclone - October 12, 2023 Redman delivers the latest installment of his ongoing J@q Boi Be@tz freestyle series. This time he hops on Chris Brown’s “Look At Me Now” for his latest freestyle. Watch the clip below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Video: Redman – Sway Had The Answer Freestyle Video: Redman – Sunday A Lil Slow Freestyle Video: Redman – Whose Hood is This Freestyle Video: Redman – Benjamins + La Di Da Di (Freestyles) Video: Redman – If I Get Locked Up Freestyle Music Video: Redman – I Love Hip Hop