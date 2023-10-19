Home Behind The Scenes Video: Redman – Number Block Freestyle Behind The Scenes Video: Redman – Number Block Freestyle By Cyclone - October 19, 2023 Redman returns with another J@q Boi Be@tz Freestyle. This time he hops on Jay-Z’s “Do It Again (Put Your Hands Up)”. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Video: Redman – Hip Hop Meant For Me Freestyle Video: Redman – Look At Me Now Freestyle Video: Redman – Sway Had The Answer Freestyle Video: Redman – Sunday A Lil Slow Freestyle Video: Redman – Whose Hood is This Freestyle Video: Redman – Benjamins + La Di Da Di (Freestyles)