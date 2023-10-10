Big Boi and André 3000 are celebrating two anniversaries this year. The 25th anniversary of their third albums, Aquemini and the 20th anniversary of their fifth album Speakerboxxx/The Love Below. To commemorate the occasions, the legendary duo joined forces with Get On Down to release both classic albums on limited-edition collector’s vinyl. The Aquemini 25th Anniversary Edition will feature three colored album, gold galaxy, cloudy magenta, and cloudy green. The albums will be in a gold foil stamped jacket with a printed lyrics insert, printed inner sleeves, and commemorative OBI and set to drop in October. The 20th Anniversary Edition of Speakerboxxx/The Love Below will be pressed on double “Platinum Chain” and double “Pearl” colored vinyls, and packaged in a gatefold jacket and set to drop in November.

You can pre-order both on Get On Down’s official website.

Also as part of the celebration, they have released the official video for their track “SpottieOttieDopaliscious”. The animated visual is directed by OK Motion Club.

Watch the “SpottieOttieDopaliscious” video below.

