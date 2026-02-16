New Music: Nipsey Hussle & Bino Rideaux – Reckless

Nipsey Hussle’s estate just announced a new joint album with Bino Rideaux titled Prolific. Here is the first single, “Reckless”. Nip and Bino were recording the project back in 2019, shortly before Nipsey’s death.Produced by Mike & Keys “Reckless” is exactly the kind of record that makes this pairing make sense. It plays like a West Coast cruise as Nip opens with a sticky, hard-to-shake hook, then Bino comes in with that smooth, melodic presence that’s always made him one of LA’s most reliable mood-setters.

You can stream “Reckless” below.