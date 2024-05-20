New Music: Vince Staples – Shame On The Devil

Vince Staples just announced his next album, Dark Times, which is set to drop on May 24th. Here is his first single, “Shame On The Devil”. Produced by SAINT MINO, Tyler Page, Joe Harrison & Michael Uzowuru. Vince looks towards the Lord for guidance during a time of depression and loneliness. Vince had this to say about the project:

“Eleven years ago, a young, uncertain version of myself was given an opportunity with Def Jam Recordings, I released my first project under their banner, Shyne Coldchain Vol 2, a year later. I was unsure of what to expect from the world of music but deeply aware of what I needed: a change in my surroundings and a clear understanding of self. Ten years and seven projects later, I’ve found that clarity. Now, I share with you my final Def Jam release, Dark Times. 5.24.24.”

You can stream “Shame On The Devil” below.