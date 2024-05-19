Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 274) w/ A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE

Coming to you live from Highbridge, Bronx with one of the staples from the new generation, the one and only A Boogie. His stage name pays homage to the character “Ace Boogie” from the film Paid in Full, and he earned the nickname “A Boogie wit da Hoodie” due to his frequent hoodie-wearing. A Boogie signed with Atlantic Records in 2016 and released his debut studio album, The Bigger Artist (2017), featuring the hit single “Drowning.” His subsequent albums, Hoodie SZN (2018) and Artist 2.0 (2020), solidified his success. Go stream his latest project “Better Off Alone” OUT NOW!

Spread the love