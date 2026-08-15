Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Mona Love & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 955) “Lights, Lies, Action”

The JBP kicks off its latest episode discussing Lionel Richie’s comments about Chris Brown & Usher (37:25) before turning to Charlamagne tha God vs. Ray Daniels due to Ray’s thoughts on Roc Nation and the next JAY-Z album (1:18:41). Mona discusses the allegations against Sidney Starr (1:56:25), updates in the Lil Durk trial (2:12:33), and Marc Lamont Hill shares info on his interview with DJ Vlad (2:18:12). Also, Russell Westbrook announces his retirement (2:22:34), new music (2:29:10), Pitchfork’s review of Tyga’s new album (2:43:00), and much more!

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