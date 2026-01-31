Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Mona Love, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 899) “Gossip & Parlaying”

In the latest episode, the JBP dives right into new freestyles from J. Cole hosted by DJ Clue (17:27) which leads to Lloyd Banks vs. Fabolous (1:09:05). Friend of the Show Zaire Franklin joins the crew to discuss the upcoming Shakur Stevenson & Teofimo Lopez fight (1:47:00) as well as Grammy weekend (1:51:44), the internet is frying up Steph Curry for his Timbs (2:00:18), and Ray J discusses his health (2:06:08). Also, the JBP sends their thoughts to Don Lemon (2:12:18), Joe shares a story about a divorce that leads to a debate among the room (2:12:18) before then asking a few Hip-Hop questions about Sexyy Red & Young Thug (2:56:19), and much more!

