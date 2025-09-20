Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queensflip, Mona Love, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 862) “The Donut Shop”

Mona Love (Don’t Call Me White Girl) joins the cast in the latest episode from the JBP as the room dives into Cardi B’s new album ‘AM I THE DRAMA?’ () before turning to the latest with singer D4vd after a body was discovered in a car he owns (). Dame Dash is suing Cam’ron (), ABC has suspended Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show (), Jerry of ‘Ben & Jerry’s’ resigns (), and Joe gives his review of the new Jordan Peele movie ‘Him’ (). Also, Pablo Torre continues to expose the Clippers over Kawhi Leonard payments (), a casino in Times Square has been denied approval (), Mona shares thoughts about her first day on set as a cohost (), and much more!

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: http://www.patreon.com/joebudden

