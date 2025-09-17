Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queensflip, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 861) “The Joe Budden Book Club”

The JBP returns to the airwaves as they begin their latest episode discussing the Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Álvarez fight from Saturday night on Netflix () before turning to Cam’ron escorting Adrian Broner off the ‘It Is What It Is’ set (). Dame Dash returns to The Breakfast Club (), the features list for Cardi B’s new album has been released (), and The Clipse perform at the Vatican (). Joe then shares his thoughts on the Charlie Sheen documentary (), Saweetie’s comments on pretty punishment (), and a quick recap of The 2025 Emmy Awards (). Also, Molly Qerim is leaving First Take and ESPN (), Murda Mook & Hitman Holla battle (), the room laughs at Joe and the God of War Krato’s memes (), are dating apps coming to an end (), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Isaia Huron (feat. Kehlani) – “SEE RIGHT THROUGH ME”

Ice | Kevin Gates (feat. G Herbo) – “Thuggin”

Parks | Rapsody & Madlib – “Avon Thru the Wire”

Ish | Dave East & Young Chris – “I Smell the Money”