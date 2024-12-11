Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, Melyssa Ford & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 783) “Dimatapped”

In the latest episode from the JBP, the room shares a couple stories from their weekend () before diving right into the news of the civil suit against Jay-Z and his quick response to the claim (). SZA releases a teaser for her new ‘Lana’ project (), reactions to Doechii’s Tiny Desk Concert (), and J. Cole releases eight previously unreleased records for the 10th anniversary of ‘Forest Hills Drive’ (). Ice receives a phone call and an update from Max B (), Jamie Foxx returns to the stage with the ‘What Had Happened Was…’ special premiering on Netflix (), and DJ Mustard calls out Boi-1da on Instagram following his comments about west coast Rap (). Also, Juan Soto signs a massive $765 million dollar deal with the New York Mets (), the crew reacts to Daniel Perry being acquitted (), Luigi Mangione has been charged in the killing of the UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson (), and much more!

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: www.patreon.com/joebudden

Sleeper Picks:

Ice | Redman – “Dont Wanna C Me Rich”

Parks | J. Cole – “Can I Holla at Ya”

Ish | Lizzen, Jacquees, & Rob49 – “The Audacity”

Melyssa | Aaron Frazer – “Have Mercy”

Emanny | Emanny – “ATL”

Marc | Cordae (feat. Anderson .Paak) – “Summer Drop”