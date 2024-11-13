Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, Melyssa Ford & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 775) “That Tracks”

The Bionic Six & Marc Lamont Hill return to the airwaves as Marc begins by addressing each member of the JBP about the previous Patreon episode featuring Bernice Burgos (5:08). Joe then asks the room if they’ve noticed a difference in business conversations since the election (32:07), Quincy Jones leaves a fortune to his seven children (43:37), and Young Thug’s ‘X’ account calls out Gunna before deleting the post (1:16:10). Denzel Washington is getting a role created for him in ‘Black Panther 3’ as retirement is also around the corner (1:42:20), **SPOILER ALERT** Joe speaks on ‘The Penguin’ finale (1:52:36), Doechii catches hate from the internet following her Grammy nomination (2:00:05), and Jaleel White turns down a ‘Family Matters’ reboot (2:13:54). Also, a debate on whether or not you’re allowed to slide on your friend’s cousin (2:44:03), Dr. Umar is set to return to the pod (3:24:08), Part of the Show (3:33:55), the room discusses whether they believe the amount of money Bernice was making as a bartender (4:12:30), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Darkoo & Rema – “Favourite Girl”

Ice | Payroll Giovanni – “Addicted 2 Results”

Parks | Ice Cube, Busta Rhymes, & Killer Mike – “Ego Maniacs”

Ish | Mable – “Vitamins”

Melyssa | Kiana Ledé – “Space and Pussy”

Marc | Ab-Soul (feat. Vince Staples & Kamm Carson) – “California Dream”