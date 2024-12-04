Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, Melyssa Ford & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 781) “Pepticides”

The latest episode from the JBP kicks off with a revelation from Melyssa Ford (28:10) before the room discusses when the pod basketball game is due (36:08). The jury begins deliberations in the chokehold death of Jordan Neely (44:15), the cast discusses the recent ‘Pod Wives’ episode on Patreon (56:47), and Tyrod Taylor files an eviction lawsuit on Draya Michele (1:18:19). Roddy Ricch says a vlogger tried to extort him for his Grammy award (1:31:55), Kendrick Lamar announces a stadium tour with SZA (1:41:22), and J. Cole is set to perform at Madison Square Garden while his latest Inevitable audio episode includes a story or two about JAY-Z (1:48:10). Also, Kendrick’s first week numbers for ‘GNX’ are in (2:31:30), Joe has a new segment titled ‘Mel’s Inner Thoughts’ (2:36:12), the crew continues to react to Marc Lamont Hill’s take on Tupac (2:51:15), reactions to the viral video of Travis Hunter and his fiancee following Colorado’s win over Oklahoma State (3:12:00), Part of the Show (3:51:10), and much more!

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: www.patreon.com/joebudden

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Bell Biv Devoe – “Something In Your Eyes”

Ice | EST Gee – “The Streets”

Parks | Skyzoo – “Esoteric”

Ish | Sasha Keable – “WHY”

Melyssa | Baby Rose & BADBADNOTGOOD – “Slow Burn”

Marc | A$AP Ferg (feat. Coco Jones) – “French Tips”