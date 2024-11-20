Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Queenzflip, Melyssa Ford & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 777) “The Spectrum”

Kicking off the latest episode, Joe opens the show with a gift for Melyssa Ford (13:40) before Marc Lamont Hill addresses QueenzFlip about Improper Improv (24:02). The room then shares their reactions to the Mike Tyson & Jake Paul fight while giving their props to Amanda Serrano (51:23), Beyoncé will be performing on Christmas Day at halftime of the Ravens & Texans game on Netflix (1:07:38), and the first episode of J. Cole’s new audio series ‘Inevitable’ has been released (1:18:10). The crew discusses JAY-Z album rumors (1:24:12), Joe doubles down on his Jaleel White comments after his appearance on ‘The Breakfast Club’ (1:42:07), ‘X’ has new terms & conditions that are driving users away from the platform (1:48:59), and another one bites the dust…(2:06:49). Also, the room debates with Joe about whether or not he’s a show off (2:26:12), Shemar Moore’s feelings about marriage receives hate from the internet (2:38:22) which leads to a conversation on the sexual spectrum (2:49:53), Tyler, The Creator’s ‘Camp Flog Gnaw’ Festival (3:12:44), and much more!

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: www.patreon.com/joebudden

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | RIMON (feat. Dylan Sinclair) – “Lying”

Ice | Quando Rondo – “Could’ve Been Me”

Parks | Eto – “Long Way Home”

Melyssa | Jay Kent – “Texting”

Marc | Ché Noir (feat. Rapsody) – “Black Girl”