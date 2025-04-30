Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, Melyssa Ford & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 821) “The Natty”

The full crew is in attendance for the latest JBP episode as the internet erupts once again over the topic of 100 men vs. one gorilla () before Joe asks Ish to elaborate on his thoughts on reparations (). Terrance Howard reveals why he turned down the role to play Marvin Gaye in his biopic (), Shedeur Sanders falls to the Cleveland Browns in round five () as the room also discusses their thoughts on the prank phone call (), and a dozen Philadelphia Eagles including Jalen Hurts skip their visit to the White House (). Also, Joe wants to highlight Young Thug’s new record () and DESTIN CONRAD’s album () once more, Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s Grand National Tour is already setting records (), How long should you be indebted to a person that glows you up (), Bill Belichik’s girlfriend interrupts his CBS interview (

), and much more!

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: www.patreon.com/joebudden

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Ayra Starr & Wizkid – “Gimme Dat”

Ice | Max B – “Blow Me A Dub (Remix)”

Parks | Mobb Deep (feat. Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, & Big Noyd) – “Right Back at You”

Ish | Mario – “Drowning”

Melyssa | Leon Thomas & Halle – “RATHER BE ALONE”

Marc | Reflection Eternal (feat. Jay Electronica, J. Cole, & Mos Def) – “Just Begun”