Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 323) w/ COREY HOLCOMB

On this episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Gillie and Wallo sit down with comedy legend Corey Holcomb for an unforgettable interview!

Gillie says it’s time to “solve all the problems,” so Corey doesn’t hold back, addressing his issues with fellow comedians like Aries Spears, Jess Hilarious, and Donnell Rawlings. Things get heated when Wallo FaceTimes Donnell live during the show!

From hilarious classic bids to real, unfiltered opinions, this episode is packed with comedy gold and raw honesty. Gillie even calls Corey the”comedy bully” and after this interview, you’ll see why!