Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 265) w/ Cardi B

Cardi B is back and ready to take over with new music on the way. Although she’s not always the biggest fan of the lime light and the attention in unnecessary moments, few pull it off as good as Cardi. It’s been a long journey for this New York personality first making waves with her comedic videos on Vine and Instagram to becoming one of the most prominent voices in Hip Hop of all time, and it’s still just the beginning. We’ll be watching and we can’t wait to see what’s next in store for Cardi B.

