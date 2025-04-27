Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 451) w/ 9th Wonder & Smif-N-Wessun

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the legends 9th Wonder and Smif-N-Wessun!

Legendary producer 9th Wonder and Brooklyn’s own Smif-N-Wessun sit down with the champs! In this deep-dive conversation, the trio reflects on their lasting impact on the culture, sharing stories from their early days to their most recent musical projects.

9th Wonder breaks down his journey from Little Brother to crafting beats for Jay-Z, while offering insight into his role as a mentor and professor. Smif-N-Wessun, the rugged duo from Boot Camp Clik, recount their rise in the 90s New York scene and how their sound helped shape an era. Expect real talk, rare gems, and plenty of laughs as they toast to legacy, loyalty, and lyricism.

This episode is packed with hip-hop history, brotherhood, and inspiration. Tap in—you don’t want to miss this!