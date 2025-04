Wu-Tang producer Mathematics’ highly anticipated new album, Black Samson, The Bastard Swordsman, has finally arrived. Featuring 12 new songs and appearances by Wu-Tang members RZA, Raekwon, Method Man, GZA, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, Cappadonna, Mastah Killa, and U-God alongside guest appearances by Kool G Rap, Benny The Butcher, 38 Spesh and more.

You can stream Black Samson, The Bastard Swordsman in its entirety below.