Music Video: Wu-Tang Clan & Mathematics – Mandingo

The Wu-Tang Clan and in-house producer Mathematics calls on Raekwon, Inspectah Deck, Method Man, and Cappadonna for their new single, “Mandingo”. It also comes alongside its music video. Over Mathematics and the Rza’s sharp boom-bap production, The Chef, The Rebel INS, Tical, and Cappachino trade sharp bars. “Mandingo” is taken from the Wu and Mathematics long-awaited album, Black Samson: The Bastard Swordsman. The Wu-Tang Clan is set to kick off their final tour, The Last Chamber with Run The Jewels in June.

Watch the “Mandingo” video below.