Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, QueenzFlip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 806) “Yall Don’t Really Have It”

Joe, Ice, Melyssa, & Parks kick off the latest episode with more reactions of the JBP’s basketball game from last weekend before turning to the internet’s division over an NYPD detective pole dancing in a music video (). QueenzFlip arrives to the studio as the room dives into the news of a Southwest passenger stripping naked on a plane which leads to stories from the cast about their odd airline experiences in the past, plus T-Pain flying commercial (), the crew is divided over whose side to take following Lebron James confronting Stephen A. Smith over his son (), and Jermaine Dupri’s tweet over independent artists vs. music labels (). Also in new music, Tory Lanez drops a new album ‘PETERSON’ (), Teyana Taylor & Aaron Pierre (), the passing of more legends including Roy Ayers & D’Wayne Wiggins (), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Tony! Toni! Toné! – “(Lay Your Head On My) Pillow”

Ice | Lady London – “Is You Krazy?”

Parks | Smif-N-Wessun – “Home Sweet Home”

Melyssa | Tony! Toni! Toné! – “Whatever You Want”