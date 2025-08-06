Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 849) “Super P” w/ Offset

The latest episode of from the JBP features Melyssa Ford and QueenzFlip returning to set as the room discusses Joe’s appearance at WWE Monday Night RAW () before Ice addresses Atlanta being upset at reactions to Metro Boomin’s new album (). Offset joins the cast to share the plans for his upcoming album ‘Kiari’ releasing later this month as well as life outside of music (), his relationship with JID (), his feelings about the internet and the media (), the desire to get into fashion (), and his plans as an artist moving forward (). Also, Joe takes a look at The Volume & Nightcap’s partnership (), Johnny Manziel fires a tweet at Gillie Da Kid in defense of Cam Newton (), Nicki Minaj vs. Dez Bryant (), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Jacquees – “He Kant”

Ice | Mozzy – “4 A NECKLACE”

Parks | RJ PAYNE – “Hustle 4 my last name”

Ish | The Amours – “Clarity”

Melyssa | India Shawn – “Kill Switch”