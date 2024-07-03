Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, & Melyssa Ford (Episode 738) “Regale That Tail”

The JBP kicks off this episode by airing out some grievances with Ice (1:10) before turning to their thoughts on the 2024 BET Awards (18:07) as they send their praises to Victoria Monét’s performance (35:37), the use & promotion of politics (39:40), and reactions to the tribute for Usher (1:06:03). Ice then shares his experience at the Jeezy & Scarface show (1:30:35), Rick Ross gets into a fight at a Vancouver music festival (1:38:34), and Joe walks back his take from last week on Lucky Daye’s album (2:04:43). Also, PARTYNEXTDOOR’s quick beef with Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller, & Jeremih (2:10:20), the recent free agency moves in the NBA (2:17:07), a question from Joe engages the room in debate (2:43:40), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Lucky Daye – “Diamonds in Teal”

Ice | Flau’jae & Lil Wayne – “Came Out A Beast”

Parks | RJ Payne – “Sweet Suffering”

Ish | Maeta – “DJ Got Me”

Melyssa | Victoria Monét – “Moment”

Emanny | Camper (feat. Syd & Tank) – “I Need It”