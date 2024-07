Childish Gambino returns with his new single “Lithonia”. This is the first single off his upcoming album and film, Bando Stone & The New World. Produced by himself, Ludwig Göransson, Max Martin, and Michael Uzowuru, Childish kicks his unbothered bars over an easy-rock instrumental. Bando Stone & The New World is set to drop on July 19th.

You can stream “Lithonia” below.