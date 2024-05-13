Album Stream: Childish Gambino – Atavista

Back in 2020, Donald Glover aka, Childish Gambino released the project 3.15.20. It was critically acclaimed but was only marked with timestamps and no song titles. Glover has reissued that project, now titled Atavista. He had this to say about the project:

“This album is the finished version of 3.15.20, the album I put out 4 years ago. There’s a special vinyl coming soon with visuals for each song. The all-new Childish Gambino album comes out in the summer.”

He also shared the official video for the Yung Nudy-featured track “Little Foot Big Foot”. You can stream Atavista in its entirety below.