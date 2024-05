Each member of the Concrete Boys brings a unique flavor to the table: Draft Day’s chameleonic flow fits any beat, Dc2trill injects Southern energy, Camo! showcases elite wordplay, and Karrahbooo, the crew’s breakout star, combines a laid-back personality with an effortless flow. The Concrete Boys epitomize being “solid individuals,” unapologetically true to themselves. Their debut project, “It’s Us Volume 1,” dropped recently, solidifying their place in the rap scene.

