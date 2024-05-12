Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 409) w/ MC Eiht & Norm Steele

in ,

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs in this episode the champs chop it up with the legends themselves, MC Eiht and Norm Steele!

MC Eiht and Norm Steele join us to share their journey in Hip Hop and how they came together for their podcast “The Gangster Chronicles”.

The guys share stories of 2Pac, Grand Theft Auto, Suge Knight, Eazy-E and much much more!

MC Eiht & Norm Steele shares stories about their podcast “The Gangster Chronicles” which you can hear now!

Lots of great stories that you don’t want to miss!

