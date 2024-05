Ice Spice gets lit for the occasion on her brand new single, “Gimme A Light”. Directed by herself, George and Frederick Buford. In the sexy clip, Ice cruises through the city in a smoked-out Pink Rover as she twerks from the backseat to a party. Featuring a sample of Sean Paul’s 2001 hit, “Gimme The Light”. “Gimme A Light” is her first solo single since “Think U The Shit”

Watch the “Gimme A Light” video below.